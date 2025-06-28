Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MATX opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,811.28. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This trade represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

