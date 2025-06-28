Master S Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises about 8.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,853,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 366,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 106,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 622,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFGP opened at $54.35 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

