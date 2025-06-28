Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,855 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

