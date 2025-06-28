Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in American Tower by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American Tower by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in American Tower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $193,246,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 769,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $218.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

