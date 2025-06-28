Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 585.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PGR opened at $263.85 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.48 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.46 and its 200-day moving average is $264.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

