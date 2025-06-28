Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,405 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,498,000 after acquiring an additional 568,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 866,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,247,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,729,000 after acquiring an additional 319,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,197,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

