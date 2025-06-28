Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,362 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
