Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,306,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,722,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 11,690.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 903,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,678,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

