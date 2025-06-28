Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,886 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,461 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 51,848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,147 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $20.46 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining Dividend Announcement

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

