L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.05, but opened at $80.80. L’Oreal shares last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 5,591 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded L’Oreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered L’Oreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.2082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
