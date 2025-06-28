Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Stable Yield & Growth: Duke Energy Upgraded to Buy by Goldman
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Broadcom’s Big VMware Update: A Threat to Public Cloud Giants?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.