Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,299 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 57,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,364,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

ResMed Stock Down 0.5%

ResMed stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.22 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total value of $2,011,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $114,426,908.63. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

