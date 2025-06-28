Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

