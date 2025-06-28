Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in S&P Global by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 130,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,546,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $518.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

