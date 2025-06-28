Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $317.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.05. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

