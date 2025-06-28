Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $39.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 4,230,488 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 10.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $191,574.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,642.52. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $1,350,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,388.48. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,251,396. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after buying an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

