Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Invst LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

