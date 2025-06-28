Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $157,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $87,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.