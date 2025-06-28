Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000. PulteGroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.56 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

