JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 6.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

