Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

