Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,273 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

