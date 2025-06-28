Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 39,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

BABA opened at $114.11 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

