Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 222.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 316,638 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.4%

UL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.