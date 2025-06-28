Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

