Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,003,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after buying an additional 584,270 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,949,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,306,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

