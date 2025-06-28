Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 268 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.