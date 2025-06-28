iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

