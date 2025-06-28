Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $204.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

