Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 702 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $156,438,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 15.3%

NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

