HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 1.4% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,581 shares of company stock valued at $33,664,018. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.88 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.