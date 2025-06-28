Head to Head Contrast: S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of S&P Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&P Global and CME Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global $14.21 billion 11.19 $3.85 billion $12.73 40.71 CME Group $6.13 billion 16.15 $3.53 billion $9.94 27.64

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than CME Group. CME Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for S&P Global and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global 0 1 14 1 3.00 CME Group 3 8 5 0 2.13

S&P Global presently has a consensus target price of $592.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. CME Group has a consensus target price of $258.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given S&P Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe S&P Global is more favorable than CME Group.

Profitability

This table compares S&P Global and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global 27.27% 14.68% 8.26% CME Group 57.71% 14.03% 2.76%

Dividends

S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CME Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. S&P Global pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CME Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&P Global has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

S&P Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&P Global beats CME Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc. engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions. The Ratings segment is involved in credit ratings, research, and analytics, offering investors and other market participants information, ratings, and benchmarks. The Commodity Insights segment focuses on information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The Mobility segment offers solutions serving the full automotive value chain including vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies. The Engineering Solutions segment engages in advanced knowledge discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines to advance innovation, maximize productivity, improve quality, and reduce risk. The company was founded by James H. McGraw and John A. Hill in 1917 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

