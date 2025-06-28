Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 378,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

