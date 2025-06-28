Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 113,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.00.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.