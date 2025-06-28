Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

