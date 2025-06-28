FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Position Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

BATS:IGLD opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

