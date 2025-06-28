First Merchants Corp Invests $229,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $189,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,606.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,694.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3,532.18. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

