First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,047 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $46.34 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

