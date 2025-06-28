Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases 18,119 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.65% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFLR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,476,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,196,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 227,327 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 217,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,264,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $33.61 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $857.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of -0.70.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

