Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,980.64. The trade was a 27.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

