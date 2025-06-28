Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

