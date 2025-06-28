Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

