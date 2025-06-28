Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.