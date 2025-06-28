Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 7,188 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

