CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $4.13 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IVW opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $109.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

