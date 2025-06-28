CWC Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.34 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

