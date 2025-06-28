Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501,544 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CRH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CRH by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

