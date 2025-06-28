Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

