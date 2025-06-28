Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

