Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

PPL Trading Down 0.2%

PPL stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

